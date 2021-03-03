Bronson Health Foundation raises $9.2 million to support cancer patients, elevate cancer centers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A health foundation has already raised over $9 million in elevating cancer care at Bronson hospitals to support patients across the area, and now the public can help too.

It has been about two years since Bronson Health Foundation initiated a fundraising effort in hopes to raise $8 million to support cancer care and patients.

Since then, they've raised over that amount, establishing a new cancer center in Kalamazoo, reinvesting in the cancer center in Battle Creek and building a more supportive future for children at the Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic.

After surpassing their goal and still continuing to raise funds, the Bronson Health Foundation is now focusing on those who are facing challenges getting the care they need.

"This is allowing us to create funds that help us support vulnerable patients, those who are experiencing challenges with transportation to get to and from medical appointments, but also those experiencing financial challenges, as with their medical costs and medication," said Terry Morrow, the VP of development with Bronson Health Foundation.

To help, click here for more information on the fundraising efforts and how you can donate.

Bronson Health Foundation said their hope is to wrap the campaign around June.

