Brenda Tracy to sue MSU, former football coach Mel Tucker for $75 million

Posted at 3:09 AM, Mar 08, 2024
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — A woman who accused former Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker of sexual harassment plans to sue him and the university, her legal team said Thursday.

An intent to sue notice filed on behalf of Brenda Tracy is seeking $75 million. MSU’s Board of Trustees and two others named “John” and “Jane Doe” are also named.

Tracy's legal team is seeking damages, citing the university and Tucker ruined her reputation, invaded her privacy and caused severe psychological and emotional harm.

7 Action News reached out to Michigan State, which told us it does not comment on pending litigation.

The notices of intent to sue are below:

