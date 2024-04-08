Breaking & entering suspect still at large, witnesses sought

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — If you were near the Dollar General in Howard Township in mid-February— or live nearby—, you may be able to help Michigan State Police find the person who robbed the business.

From what witnesses told them, a person—possibly a white man—wearing a camouflage jacket, dar-colored sweatshirt, and an orange face covering entered the store through a broken door around midnight on February 17.

The front door was shattered, and investigators saw the person on surveillance video walking into the store and leaving on foot, so it’s believed they live close by.

If you have information that can help close this investigation, contact the MSP Niles Post at 269-308-9539 or 269-683-4111.