Boy, 10, charged after allegedly making 'hit list' and bringing knife to Macomb Co. school

(WXYZ) — A 10-year-old is facing charges after allegedly making a “hit list,” bringing a knife to school, and asking another student to hold a student down so he could stab him, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office says.

According to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, the boy from Prevail Academy in Mt. Clemens made the hit list of children who were allegedly mean to him and called him names before the incident on November 29.

When the 10-year-old allegedly asked another student to hold down a boy so he could stab him, the student reportedly took the knife away and gave it to an adult.

The prosecutor’s office says the juvenile has been arraigned and charged with solicitation of assault with a dangerous weapon (4 year felony) and having a weapon in a weapon-free school (93 day misdemeanor).

“The juvenile who gave the knife to an adult is a hero. He saw something and said something which saved lives,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Lucido says Prevail Academy will be the first school to receive the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Hero Award, which honor schools when a student or staff member reports a threat of violence.