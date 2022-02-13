Blockades on Canada-US border continue, protests swell

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Protesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions have withdrawn their vehicles from a key U.S.-Canadian border bridge but ramped up demonstrations in cities across Canada.

That includes the capital, where police say they are awaiting reinforcements before ending what they described as an illegal occupation.

The tense standoff at the bridge eased somewhat in the morning when police persuaded demonstrators to move the trucks they had used to barricade the busy crossing. But protesters reconvened nearby — with reinforcements — and were still choking off access from the Canadian side as night fell, snarling traffic and commerce for a sixth day. Similarly inspired protests were seen Saturday in France and the Netherlands.