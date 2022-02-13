Watch
Blockades on Canada-US border continue, protests swell

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Ted Shaffrey/AP
Stephanie Ravensbergen, 31, is in her family's truck in Ottawa, Ontario, on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. She came to support her aunt and uncle, who have parked their semi in the streets since the beginning of the COVID-19 restrictions mandate protest. She opposes vaccine and mask requirements and said it's important for schoolchildren to see their friends' faces and emotions. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Posted at 8:45 PM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 20:45:03-05

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Protesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions have withdrawn their vehicles from a key U.S.-Canadian border bridge but ramped up demonstrations in cities across Canada.

That includes the capital, where police say they are awaiting reinforcements before ending what they described as an illegal occupation.

The tense standoff at the bridge eased somewhat in the morning when police persuaded demonstrators to move the trucks they had used to barricade the busy crossing. But protesters reconvened nearby — with reinforcements — and were still choking off access from the Canadian side as night fell, snarling traffic and commerce for a sixth day. Similarly inspired protests were seen Saturday in France and the Netherlands.

