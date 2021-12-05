Watch
Biden, Putin set video call Tuesday as Ukraine tensions grow

Alexei Druzhinin/AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the Russian Geographical Society via video link in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin says he has received his second COVID-19 vaccine shot, three weeks after getting the first dose. Putin got his first coronavirus shot on March 23, also out of sight of the cameras, and the Kremlin wouldn't reveal which of the three vaccines currently approved for use in Russia the president has taken. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 7:51 PM, Dec 04, 2021
MOSCOW (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin plan to speak in a video call Tuesday as tensions between the United States and Russia escalate over a Russian troop buildup on the Ukrainian border.

The buildup is seen as a sign of a potential invasion.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden will press U.S. concerns about Russian military activities on the border and reaffirm U.S. support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Putin intends to express Russia’s opposition to any move to admit Ukraine into the NATO military alliance.

