Biden in Michigan to talk manufacturing investment boom

BAY CITY, Mich. — President Biden will be in Michigan November 29th— heading to Bay City to talk about the manufacturing growth happening here in the U.S.

SK Siltron CSS's Semiconductor Material Manufacturing Facility, located in Bay City, expanded it's Michigan operations last year. The $300M investment puts them in a position to quadruple production capacity over the next few years, creating 150 new positions for up to 300 news employees.

The President will highlight how this— and expansions like it— are supported by CHIPS Act incentives and his economic plan to rebuild supply chains through job creation.

SK Group, the owners of SK Siltron CSS, have committed to investing over $50B in the U.S. economy, including electric vehicle batteries, bio-tech, and semiconductor industries. Since 2021, over $13B have been invested into new private sector manufacturing ventures in Michigan alone, for a combined total of $240B in investments across the country.

Along with this economic boom, Biden is expected to discuss gas prices and Democrats' success in the midterm elections in Michigan.

The President will be joined by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Congressman Dan Kildee, and other state and local leaders.