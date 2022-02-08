Beyond Van Gogh coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Art lovers in West Michigan have a treat coming their way.

According to Business Wire, Paquin Entertainment Group has announced that Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will soon being coming to Grand Rapids for a limited engagement.

So far, the dates and location for the exhibit have not been announced, but people are being asked to sign up for first access to tickets online.

Beyond Van Gogh was created by French-Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Normal Studio out of Montreal, and featured more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks, using 3-D technology to add to the experience.

To date, more than 2.5 million tickets have been sold.

