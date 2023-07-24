Beyoncé in Detroit: What to know about the Renaissance World Tour at Ford Field

(WXYZ) — Global superstar Beyoncé is coming to Detroit this week and bringing the highly-anticipated Renaissance World Tour to Ford Field.

The show takes place Wednesday, July 26 at Ford Field, and it's the first show she's played in five years, and the first solo show since 2016.

Beyoncé previously played with Jay-Z on the "On the Run II" Tour in 2018, and brought the Formation World Tour to Ford Field in 2016.

Here's what you need to know if you're going to the show.

Show time

Doors will open for the Renaissance World Tour at 5:30 p.m. with the show scheduled to start at 8 p.m. There is no opening act, so fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Where to park

Parking is $50 in Ford Field lots, and there is parking available for purchase ahead of time. There are also several options for parking throughout Detroit and park-and-ride options from area bars and restaurants.

Tickets

The show is sold out, but resale tickets are available on the Ticketmaster website and secondary market websites starting at $170 as of Monday at 9:30 a.m.

Rideshare drop-off and pickup

If you are taking an Uber or a Lyft, all guests entering the drop-off and pick-up area must enter the southbound service drive from Mack Ave. Post-show pickup staging will begin at 10 p.m.

Prohibited items

Ford Field has a list of items that are permitted after inspection and items that are not permitted. A clear bag policy is also in effect, and you can only bring in bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12"x6"x12" or one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags. View the full list below.