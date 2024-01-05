'Best Christmas ever': Stolen family car with Christmas presents inside found

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 4-year-old Pontiac boy was devastated when his family car with his Christmas presents inside was stolen Christmas Eve. On Thursday, those presents were returned with the help of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

On Christmas Eve, Zac Richards of Holland was visiting his son, 4-year-old Henry Richards, in Pontiac. He drove his 2019 Kia Sportage and parked it at Henry's mom's house near Telegraph Road and West Huron Street. After spending a few minutes inside the family home, Zac Richards went outside to grab bags and boxes of presents for Henry only to find the vehicle had been stolen.

“It’s truly still hard to believe that it happened," Zac Richards said.

The family immediately called the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, which notified the family just how easy Kia vehicles can be to steal, even if they are locked. In fact, according to the Highway Loss Data Institute, Kia and Hyundai thefts have soared more than 1,000 percent since 2020.

"They're a super hot target. They're easy to steal, unfortunately," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

The car was then found Christmas Day less than a half a mile away from the family residence in rough shape. The car had to be impounded for fingerprints, and still no presents for Henry.

Randi Novak The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirms the vehicle was stolen, and later recovered

On Thursday, Henry's luck changed and the sheriff's office notified the family that all the presents were still in the car.

"It’s the best worst-case scenario I’ve ever experienced," Zac Richards said. “I think I used up all of my luck in this lifetime."

Henry eagerly opened his presents Thursday evening, thankful of the work of law enforcement for his delayed Christmas.

“Thank you, the police," the 4-year-old said. “Best Christmas ever.”

WXYZ Henry Richards, 4, says receiving his stolen Christmas presents was the best gift, especially since the gifts were given to him one day before his fifth birthday. (Jan. 4, 2024)

"To have our team be able to provide that back to that family means a big deal. You know, we'll take the little wins like this every day," Bouchard said.

The family says no Grinch is going to steal their Christmas, and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office auto theft unit is still investigating the incident.

“I think the ultimate lesson is that there’s far more good people out there than Grinches," Henry's mom Bailey Choate said.

Bouchard recommends car owners take extra precautions around the winter months by locking up cars, keeping them in a garage if possible and not leaving garage openers inside cars.

The sheriff's office is also giving away free steering wheel attachments to local Kia owners. Call the sheriff's office for more information at 248-858-5000.