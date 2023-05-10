Watch Now
Bell's releasing Oberon Variety Pack with cherry, citrus & mango habanero flavors

Bell's Brewery
Posted at 11:06 AM, May 10, 2023
Bell's Oberon has been out for about a month and a half, now the Michigan brewery is releasing different varieties of Oberon.

Bell's said it is releasing the Oberon Variety Pack in the General Store in Kalamazoo on Wednesday, and it will start shipping to outlets throughout Michigan later this month.

Inside the variety pack you'll find three versions of Oberon to go with the original: Cherry, Citrus and Mango Habanero.

The breakdown of each type of Oberon is below:

  • Oberon Ale: 5.8% ABV
  • Cherry Oberon: 5.8% ABV; Oberon fused with subtle cherry notes
  • Citrus Oberon: 7.5% ABV; Oberon fused with lemon & orange zest
  • Mango Habanero Oberon: 6% ABV; Oberon fused with mild, tropical mango aromas overshadowed by spicy habanero peppers

According to Bell's, the variety packs will be shipping to the full distribution footprint, but supply will be limited. They are expected to be available through the end of July or early August.

