Beekeepers transforming Eminem's childhood home site into pollinator garden

DETROIT (WXYZ) — There’s already some buzz concerning a piece of land on Dresden Street near State Fair Avenue in Detroit. But in a matter of months, that excitement will turn into an actual buzz heard loud and clear.

“We’re excited to see us plant over 300 or so or more perennial native flowers here where bees can come visit, but also people," Nicole Lindsey told 7 Action News.

Lindsey and her fiance, Timothy Paule Jackson, are beekeepers, co-founders and co-executive directors of Detroit Hives.

“For those who don’t know, a pollinator is anything that can help transport seeds from one thing to the next. Pollination can be done by wind, water, bees, ants, butterflies, bats etcetera," Jackson explained.

Pollination is the process of moving pollen from one part of the flower to another, which helps a flower or plant produce seeds. But this won’t be happening on just any piece of land. It’s the site of Detroit icon and rapper Eminem’s childhood home.

The property was torn down in November 2013 after fire damage. The tree standing out front is covered with fans signatures, which will remain.

"We know this area was left vacant, and we want to find a way to reactivate vacant spaces. So, it’s part of our mission here at Detroit Hives is to improve undeserved communities that benefit both people and pollinators,” Jackson said.

Lindsey explained, “The feedback we get from the community is a very positive one. They love to see these spaces become activated where we’re cleaning out these spaces, but we’re also providing education."

They say part of their mission is educating inner city youth on pollinator conservation and the importance of habitat. The pair say they have 23 other bee-related sites in the city and have hosted countless field trips.

Just up the street is where the State Fair and Hoover Pollinator Parkway is planned. They say the Dresden project is in the early stages. They're clearing the site of certain trees and debris before doing a garden design layout and planting flowers.

“So, it’ll be great for all generations to come and actually spend time with their family and learn more about our native pollinators," Lindsey said.

Jackson and Lindsey say they plan to plant their first flowers by fall. They also say they founded National Urban Beekeeping Day and that it's recognized by the state of Michigan.