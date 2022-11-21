Bavarian Inn Lodge announces massive $80 million expansion to waterpark

Bavarian In Lodge announced a massive $80 million waterpark expansion set to begin next month with plans to open in 2024.

According to Bavarian Inn, the expansion will make the Bavarian Inn Lodge Michigan's largest indoor water park and family entertainment center with more than 140,000 square feet of family fun.

Groundbreaking is set in Frankenmuth on Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. and the new expansion will open in the spring of 2024. Some of the family fun center areas will open in the late fall of 2023.

“We are truly raising the bar on fun at the Lodge, creating unique attractions and new types of experiences within our resort,” said Michael Keller Zehnder, President of the Bavarian Inn Lodge. “This expansion will help us to advance our goal of creating fun and enjoyable experiences for all ages. We are reimagining family fun and see this as an exciting project for all of Frankenmuth.”

The current family fun center will remain in operation throughout the projet with no major disruptions, Zehnder said.