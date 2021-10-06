Bank of America and CVS partner to provide no-cost flu shots

(WXYZ) — Bank of America and CVS Health are partnering to provide free flu shots in underserved communities.

The no-cost flu shot voucher program will provide vouchers through Bank of America's non-profit partners. In metro Detroit these are Alternatives for Girls, COTS, Focus: Hope, SER Metro Detroit, and United Way.

The vouchers are available at those organizations and must be redeemed by March 2022. You can access them by reaching out to those organizations or your local CVS.

This is the second year that Bank of America and CVS have partnered to provide no-cost flu shots.