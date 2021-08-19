United Way giving out 1k backpacks to Cass County students in need

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — Students in Cass County had a chance to receive one of 1,000 backpacks thanks to the United Way of Southwest Michigan.

Organizers say a successful distribution was already held Wednesday at Marcellus High School, and another will be held this upcoming Saturday at Brookside Learning Center in Cassopolis.

The annual event provides free backpacks with age-appropriate school supplies to Cass County students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

Pre-registration was required to receive a backpack and has already closed, but limited quantities for those still seeking backpacks will be available from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For those who pre-registered, drive-through distribution will take place during assigned one-hour time slots from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

After receiving their backpacks, kids will look inside to see if they received a golden ticket, which will offer more back-to-school items worth $200.

A Feeding America of West Michigan Mobile Food Pantry will also be onsite with pre-packaged boxes that will be placed in the backs of cars during the drive-through.

The Cass County Health Department will also be at the event to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 12 or older who chooses to receive a vaccine.

Adults 18 and up who receive their first COVID-19 vaccine through the event will receive a $50 gift card, and each child 12-17 who receives their first vaccine gets a $25 gift card.