Students begin moving into on-campus housing at Grand Valley State University

ALLENDALE, Mich. — More than 5,200 students will move into on-campus housing at Grand Valley State University before classes start Aug. 30.

This year’s move-in schedule was staggered to reduce density, according to a news release Tuesday.

Volunteers with the GVSU Helping Hands program assisted students with their belongings, including fellow students, faculty, staff members, administrators and alumni.

President Philomena V. Mantella greeted students, parents and supporters on both the Allendale and Pew Grand Rapids campuses.

“It’s great to see campus coming to life as students move into their living centers,” Mantella said. “It’s such an exciting time to be at Grand Valley.”

Move-in continues through Wednesday, Aug. 25, when “Transitions,” GVSU’s orientation program for new students, will begin.

The week ends with Convocation, which will commemorate the start of the new academic year.