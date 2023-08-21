Reminder - New school year means brushing up on these rules

MICHIGAN — With the start of every school year, we see more and more school buses out on the roads, meaning drivers need to remember the rules of the road for approaching a bus when it stops.

First— try to be patient. Yes, traffic slows and stops and in the right situation can cause delays but we’re talking child safety here.

The majority of bus-related deaths and injuries involve pedestrians - mostly children - who are struck by a bus or injured when they are exiting the bus to cross traffic.

—michigan.gov

Deciphering the lights:



Flashing yellow on top – prepare to stop, do not pass.

Flashing yellow below – proceed with caution.

Flashing red – stop 20’ back until lights are off, do not pass.

Courtesy Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning

Know the rules:



Two-lane road - vehicles in both directions must stop.

Multi-lane paved road - vehicles in both directions must stop.

Divided highway – opposing traffic can proceed with caution.

Dean Transportation via Michigan.gov

Some ways to avoid the buses:



Get to know when they travel through your neighborhood or along your commute. Avoiding buses could be as easy as leaving a few minutes early.

Find an alternate route if your drive takes you near schools.

Penalty for passing a bus stopped with flashers going:

$100-$500 fine

Up to 100 hours of community service

Hitting a pedestrian can come with criminal charges, the severity of the penalty would be determined by factors like injuries and speed, as well as other indications of driver negligence or disregard for safety.