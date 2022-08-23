Program empowers kids to feel safe in school and online

For Harry Werkema, keeping kids safe is not only a passion— it's been a life-long mission.

After retiring from a 40-year career in law enforcement, Werkema served at Wayland Union Schools as a School Safety Officer for 15 years then moved on to OK2Say, following his passion for empowering students to take safety into their own hands.

Now Werkema has a new project— It's In Your Hands— bringing his knowledge directly to the kids who need it most.

With the student safety program, Werkema has age-appropriate conversations with classes about situations that kids may not realize are within their power to change or stop, taking on everything from mental health to sexual assault, to how to safely navigate the level of exposure kids have on the internet.

The program gives kids the tools needed to understand the consequences of their actions— or inaction— and what they can do to help themselves and their fellow students.

Werkema has already spoken with 33 classes. The program is designed for kids ranging from 4th to 12th grades.

If you're interested in learning more or having Werkema come to your class, click here.