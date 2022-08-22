New superintendent speaks on first day of school for Rockford Public Schools

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Monday kicked off the first day of the new school year for Rockford Public Schools.

The new year also brought in a new superintendent, Dr. Steven Matthews.

He joins the school district from the east side of the state, where he formerly worked as the superintendent at the Novi Community School District for 11 years.

Rockford Freshman Center welcomed around 600 students to the building, with around 8,000 students total starting in the district on Monday.

BACK TO SCHOOL: It’s the first day of the school year for Rockford Public Schools. The school day kicked off a few minutes ago.



We’ll be *LIVE* on @FOX17 with the new superintendent on priorities for the school year as well as what they’re doing to ensure kids’ safety. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/iZbCEBxqjL — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) August 22, 2022

Dr. Matthews said his priorities this year are ensuring students are safe, making students feel welcomed and accepted as well as ensuring there is a strong focus on academics.

He also added there is a new emphasis on K thru 3 literacy and 6 thru 12 math.

The 2022/2023 school year for Rockford Public Schools runs until the beginning of June.