Watch Now
NewsBack to School

Actions

New superintendent speaks on first day of school for Rockford Public Schools

New superintendent speaks on first day of school for Rockford Public Schools
Rockford Public Schools - First Day of School
Posted at 11:06 AM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 11:32:10-04

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Monday kicked off the first day of the new school year for Rockford Public Schools.

The new year also brought in a new superintendent, Dr. Steven Matthews.

He joins the school district from the east side of the state, where he formerly worked as the superintendent at the Novi Community School District for 11 years.

Rockford Freshman Center welcomed around 600 students to the building, with around 8,000 students total starting in the district on Monday.

Dr. Matthews said his priorities this year are ensuring students are safe, making students feel welcomed and accepted as well as ensuring there is a strong focus on academics.

He also added there is a new emphasis on K thru 3 literacy and 6 thru 12 math.

The 2022/2023 school year for Rockford Public Schools runs until the beginning of June.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered