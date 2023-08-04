LIST: Stores offering teacher discounts this back-to-school season

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Back-to-school shopping season is already here. Many teachers nationwide reach into their own pockets to purchase school supplies throughout the year. According to the National Education Association, teachers may spend over $820 on school supplies this academic year.

Here is a list of some retailers that are helping teachers cut the cost this school year:

Apple: The Apple Store for Education offers discounted items for K-12 teachers, for more information click here.

AT&T: Active K-12 classroom teachers and college or university professors and instructors based in the U.S. may be eligible for exclusive discounts, click here to see if you qualify.

Barnes & Noble: Teachers can earn 20 percent off when they sign up for the B&N Educators Program. Teachers receive 25 percent off during Teacher Appreciation Days and 20 percent off the publisher’s list price for all classroom usage, for more information click here.

Best Buy: Best Buy stores will price match Apple’s educator discounts. For more information, click here.

Eyesmart Express: Teachers, administration, and school district employees qualify for the everyday 20% off discount on in store purchases. Click here to learn more.

GelPro: As a thank you to teachers for their dedication to our nation’s youth, educators can enjoy 25% off online purchases here throughout the year.

GM: GM's Education Appreciation program gives educators a $500 discount on select Chevy and GM vehicles. To claim discount, you must be employed by a public school, private school, college or university. For more information click here.

J. Crew: Teachers along with students can earn up to 15 percent off your purchase in-store or online. For more information, click here.

Joann Fabrics: JoAnn is offering a Joann Teacher Rewards program; teachers can save up to 15 percent on every purchase. To qualify for registration, a teacher must be state certified or licensed and teach at any K-12 public or private school or teach in higher learning or credentials proving to be an authorized home schoolteacher or to be a childcare provider. For more information, click here.

Lowe's: Educators are eligible to pay no sales tax on purchases at Lowe's if buying for educational purposes and paying with school funds. To take advantage of these savings, be sure to present a tax exempt form with your school's tax ID number at the register.

Meijer: There are back-to-school savings of 15 percent on school and home office equipment for teachers. There is also an expansion of the savings for a limited time to include kids’ apparel through September 4, for more information click here.

Michaels: Teachers earn 15 percent off including items that are on sale. Teachers have to verify their status though the Michaels Rewards Program. For more information, click here.

Office Depot: Teachers receive 30 percent back in rewards every day including paper, ink, toner, copy and ship services, for more information click here.

Samsung: Samsung offers the Student and Teacher Discount Program with teachers receiving up to 30 percent off, for more information click here.

Target: Teachers and school staff can earn up to 20 percent off on one qualifying storewide purchase. For more information, click here.

Under Armour: Teachers, first responders and healthcare workers can earn up to 20 percent off both in-store and online. For more information, click here.