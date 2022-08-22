‘Just be ready to have a great time’: Move-in starts for incoming GVSU students

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A group of incoming Grand Valley State University students got to start moving into their residence halls on North Campus and South Campus Sunday.

Incoming students were assigned different move-in slots throughout the day, which staff members say allows families to get in and get out as quickly as possible.

Move-in for North Campus and South Campus will continue Monday and Tuesday, while students on the Downtown Campus will get to move in on Wednesday.

FOX 17 talked with Kyle Boone, the director of Housing and Residence Life at GVSU, on Sunday to hear his advice for incoming students.

“Just be ready to have a great time. College is hard but living on campus is a good way to kind of ensure your success,” Boone explained. “Remember, there’s live-in staff that’s always here, residence assistance and other live-in directors. But on the greater campus level, on the support across the entire campus community, counseling or there’s some wellness things that they can do.”

Sunday’s move-in kickoff followed a Facebook post on Saturday from the Grand Valley Department of Public Safety.

The post made it clear that the department believes campus properties are safe; however, it reminded students to stay vigilant amid the uptick in crime throughout the Grand Rapids area.

To read to the full post and check out safety tips from officers, click here.

