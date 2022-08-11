How to help kids have a healthy Back to School

As kids head back to school— taking a look at their health is just one way to not only set them up for success, but empower parents as well.

Dr. David Rzeszutko from Spectrum Health joined FOX 17 Morning News Thursday to remind parents that building healthy habits now is the best way to prevent disease later.

Kids who are up to date on their immunizations are overall more healthy than those who've fallen behind— and if the pandemic put a pause on your child's scheduled check-ups, it's best to check with your pediatrician to find out how to get caught back up.

Keeping up with your child's health goes beyond the shots.

"We're looking at things like emotional health, social health, as well as physical health," says Rzeszutko.

Check-ups with your pediatrician, and regular check-ins with your child, give kids the ability to recognize how to maintain those healthy habits, connect with friends, and be successful at school and beyond.

Rzeszutko says building a trusting relationship early with your pediatrician is key to giving parents the tools they need to handle everything from the sniffles, to school physicals— even broken bones and other emergencies.