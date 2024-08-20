Holland Hospital, Life EMS calling for your help to support school nurses!

HOLLAND, Mich. — In a roll-reversal, Holland Hospital and Life EMS are asking for your help.

On August 27, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., they’re holding 1 ambulance at the hospital, ready to be filled with supplies to help the School Nurses Program.

The program helps care for the physical, emotional and social needs of over 13,000 students across 29 schools, according to hospital officials.

Here’s what’s needed:

band-aids

gauze wraps

cotton balls

backpacks

pencils

notebooks

crayons

tissues

hand sanitizer

“Life EMS Ambulance is proud to support Holland Hospital and the community in this important initiative,” said Mark Meijer, founder and president of Life EMS Ambulance. “We encourage everyone to come out and help us fill the ambulance with supplies that will make a difference in the lives of many area students.”

It’s more than handing out bandages—Holland Hospital reports their School Nurses handled over 39,000 incidents with students in the 22-23 school year alone, handling everything from headaches, cuts, and scrapes, to urine catheterization, blood glucose monitoring, and g-tube feedings.

“School Nurses are trusted providers that meet the physical and emotional needs of students,” said Hendrina Cupery manager of Holland Hospital’s School Nurse Program. “They are the bridge between home, school and provider and are often the first medical professional that a student sees. Being entrusted with students' health needs is an honor and one we do not take for granted.”

Once filled (or at 1 p.m.—whichever comes first) they’ll drive the ambulance to Holland Public Schools to drop everything off!

Bring your donations to Visitor Lot 1 at Holland Hospital on Michigan Ave – monetary donations will be accepted online and on-site, going directly to the program.