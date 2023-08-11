Here’s how much families are estimated to spend during back-to-school season

(WXYZ) — Back-to-school season means many families will be shelling out money to get their kids ready for the new school year.

This year, families are expected to spend a record $41.5 billion on school supplies for their children.

Here’s the breakdown:

According to the National Retail Federation, families are expected to spend $890 per household in 2023.

Electronics is the bestselling category with expected sales of $326 per household, a shift from shoes and clothing being the top sellers in 2019 and 2022. Popular electronics for sale include laptops, tablets and calculators.

College students are expected to spend even more than K-12 with an expected $94 billion and $1,367 per household. Clothing & accessories is the most popular category for college students with 86 percent of sales.

Recent rising costs have also impacted people's shopping experience for back to school, with shoppers noticing high prices for clothing accessories and school supplies.

College students have cited needing newer items and rising prices as a factor in their increased shopping total. Electronics sales for college students also saw an increase per household at $337 for 2023, from $102 in 2019.

Check out the full report from the National Retail Federation here.