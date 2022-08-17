Giving back to kids could earn you Pitbull tickets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Van Andel Arena is offering a chance to win tickets to see Pitbull on August 30 in exchange for school supplies.

It's just one way the musician helps support organizations that improve access to education and healthcare.

You can donate new, unopened school supplies to be given directly to Grand Rapids Public Schools.

There are a few ways to donate and enter:

Now through August 29 at the ASM Global Grand Rapids Head Quarters located in DeVos Place, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, August 30, 6-8 p.m. at the Van Andel Arena Plaza

Saturday, August 20, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Berlin Raceway

Winners will get a pair of floor tickets to the concert and show merchandise.

The Hispanic Center of Western Michigan also held a donation drive where donors were entered to win a four-pack to the show. Those supplies will benefit the Hispanic Center’s La Escuelita Pre-School programs.