Community members, leaders gather for annual ‘Blessing of the Students’ prayer event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Local leaders attended the Catholic Dioceses of Grand Rapids’ Annual “Blessing of the Students” prayer event Sunday evening.

It’s the event’s 28th year.

Parents at Grand Rapids Christian High School host the event at Eagle Stadium.

Although she’s reluctant to go by the title ‘founder,’ Veronica Williams started the event.

She hopes the simple gathering could offer well-wishes to community members.

“We have some students here now from the juvenile center, who have come. Employees have brought them here, and we’ve got parents who have children that are incarcerated. They’re interceding right now on their behalf. It’s important. We need it. We need it now,” Williams explained to FOX 17 Sunday. “We just want to pray for their safety, and we want to encourage them to have the best academic year ever.”

The superintendent of Grand Rapids Public Schools, Leadriane Roby, was a guest speaker at Sunday’s event.

Other well-known community members in attendance include Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington and Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom.

