Community Choice Credit Union giving away 900 backpacks stuffed with school supplies at two events

(WXMI) — Community Choice Credit Union will give away 900 backpacks stuffed with school supplies this week.

The credit union will host two drive-up backpack giveaway events this week.

The first event will take place Aug. 3 from 4-7 p.m. in Holland at 114 South Waverly, and the second event will take place Aug. 5 from 3-6 p.m. in Norton Shores at 589 E. Ellis Road.

The giveaway event is open to everyone, you do not need to be a member of the credit union.

Community Choice Credit Union says food will be provided by Papa Jay’s Chili Dogs, and cotton candy and Polar Patrol ice cream will be on hand for the kids to enjoy.

At the Aug. 5 giveaway, the Norton Shores Police and Fire Departments will be in attendance and have donated 100 backpacks to give away.

There is a limit of one backpack per child, and the credit union says children must be at the event to receive one.

“Community Choice is dedicated to supporting education at all levels,” said Jeremy Cybulski, community engagement manager at Community Choice. “From financial education in grade schools to our $100,000 in scholarships granted annually to deserving students and professionals, we are always looking for ways to support students. The backpack giveaways are an extension of that commitment.”

