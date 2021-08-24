Can I crash? U-M students scramble as apartments unfinished

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hundreds of students at the University of Michigan could be couch surfing when the new school year begins next Monday.

A developer admits that The One, a new apartment complex in Ann Arbor, is behind schedule and won’t be ready until September.

Trinitas Ventures says students have been offered a hotel room or cash stipend until their apartments are ready.

Students also can break their lease.

The developer says the project has been slowed by the pandemic, labor shortages and a delay in getting key construction materials.

Students say the unfinished housing is creating “immense mental anguish.”