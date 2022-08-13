Annual backpack, school supplies giveaway equips students heading back-to-school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 partnered with El Informador to sponsor its 10th Annual Celebration of Education Backpack Giveaway Saturday in Grand Rapids.

FOX 17

“We want to make sure that our kids have a better future and I just feel like that is a great opportunity that we’re able to be a part of that for the families,” Rocio Rodriguez, community liaison for the Hispanic Center and event sponsor, said.

El Informador and its many sponsors gave away everything from pencils and notebooks to binders and backpacks.

This annual event aims to make sure local students are prepared to head back to school with all the necessary tools to be successful.

“I think it’s important to have these events because it helps the kids starting off their school, to be prepared, to be ready. It helps them to have that fresh start, to have all the supplies that they need and certainly, we want to encourage education,” said Elizabeth Rosario, Grand Rapids Immigration Attorney and event sponsor.

Organizers say this event would not be possible without its sponsors, which included our FOX 17 News team, which set up a booth and gave away school supplies.

“Unfortunately, not everyone is, has the opportunity to be able to give their kids backpacks and this is a great opportunity to be able to get great information to go back to school and, at the same time, get backpacks for your kids and notebooks and everything ready,” Rodriguez added.

Some lucky raffle winners got even more than your typical back-to-school supplies.

“I think the part that gets them really excited is that most of the businesses here do raffles, special raffles. For example, we’re raffling off a Chromebook and two Apple watches, but I know other sponsors are raffling off TVs, they have bicycles, so I think that’s always exciting for the kids and families to see,” Rosario explained.

Prizes aside, event organizers say they just want the best for the students in their communities.

“I think that as a community, it sends out a very big message to our children and to the community at large. Education is key. We believe in education, and we believe in our children, and we want them to be successful so that when they graduate high school, their career path is a successful one as well,” Valle said.

Saturday’s event ran until 4 p.m.

If you’d like more information about El Informador, head to its Facebook page, and you can click here if you’d like to learn more about the Hispanic Center of West Michigan.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube