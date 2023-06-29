Autopsy pending after teen found dead in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Witnesses are being asked to come forward after the body of an 18-year-old was found in Benton Harbor.

Police got the call around 8 p.m.— someone had heard shots fired near Colfax and Harrison Aves. The young man's body was found in the nearby alley during the investigation.

Medical examiners with W-Med have been called in to help find the cause of death.

If you have information that could lead to an arrest, call the Benton Harbor Police Tip Line: 269-214-4297 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867).