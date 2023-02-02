Authorities looking for Dexter High student believed to be lured away from family

DEXTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenager out of Dexter. Authorities believe 17-year-old Ea Kuhr was groomed by a stranger they met online.

Ea was last seen leaving Dexter High School on N. Parker Road walking toward Shield Road. The teen was wearing light gray sweatpants, a gray backpack, white tennis shoes, and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Right now deputies believe the 17-year-old left of their own free will and Ea's family said the student "intentionally avoided them."

"You can never be sure who you are talking to as a general rule," retired police detective Ellis Stafford said about online chatting.

Just last week in Springfield Township, an online encounter turned violent for one 14-year-old.

This separate and unrelated case is a stark reminder of the dangers that can exist online.

Police say an 18-year-old man traveled from Illinois to the 14-year-old's home and attempted to have sex with the minor then allegedly stabbed her multiple times when she refused.

The girl was alone at the time and is expected to recover. Her mother says the suspect, who’s now facing criminal charges, pretended to be 16 and convinced her daughter to share their home address.

"All he did was say, 'Hey, if I'm ever in Michigan, I'll come and look you up and we can hang out.' That was it. General friendly talking. Nothing to exploit about sexual encounters or any of that stuff," the mother said on the phone.

"Be nosy, if you have a child spending an inordinate amount of time on their phone, online gaming. That should raise a red flag."

In the case of Ea Kuhr, the Dexter Community School District sent a letter to parents, stating that Ea appeared to have arranged transportation with an unknown person. The sheriff’s office and federal marshalls have issued a missing person notice hoping to find the 17-year-old safe.

Anyone with information on the student's whereabouts is asked to call Washtenaw County Dispatch at 734-994-2911 or the confidential tip line at 734-973-7711.