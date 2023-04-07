At least 11 hospitalized following 3-alarm fire in Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — 11 people have been hospitalized amid a 3-alarm apartment fire in Detroit. The incident happened at a 5-story apartment building on La Salle Blvd.

Fire crews have been battling this fire since at least 3:30 a.m. The fire was still active at 6:25 a.m. Friday and at around 7 a.m., crews were finally able to get the flames under control.

According to the Detroit fire chief, at least 20 residents have been displaced.

At the time it is unclear what caused this fire, but the fire chief says his crews are focusing on the fourth and fifth floors.

Fire crews battle massive fire in Detroit

The roof of the building has fully caved in. Displaced residents are being sent to a local recreational center.

Of the 11 victims hospitalized, seven are being treated at Henry Ford, three are being treated at Grace Hospital, and the last victim is being treated at Receiving.

One victim has been listed in stable condition.

Dozens of fire crews are still on scene and emergency vehicles are on standby as crews work to stop the fire.

The chief says the size of the building, the winds, and surrounding trees are making this fire difficult to put out.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.