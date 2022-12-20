Astronomicon 6 coming to Livonia in March with special 'Clerks III' reunion

The sixth edition of Astronomicon, a pop culture convention in metro Detroit, is happening in March 2023 and will include a "Clerks III" reunion.

Astronomicon 6 is happening from Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 5 at Burton Manor in Livonia.

The convention will include a Clerks III reunion with special appearances from Director Kevin Smith, who also plays Silent Bob, plus actors Brian O’Halloran (Dante), Trevor Fehrman (Elias), Harley Quinn Smith (Milly), Austin Zajur (Blockchain Coltrane) and Ming Chen (Hockey Player).

Fans will be able to do meet-and-greets, pictures, autographs and a special panel with Smith.

Other celebrity appearances include Quinn Lord, Dirk Manning, Doug Bradley and others to be announced in the coming weeks.

Astronomicon 6 will also include other on-site activities, panels, a cosplay contest, best tattoo contest and more.

Tickets start at $30, and kids under five are free. Children 6-12 are $15 for the entire weekend.