Armed suspect killed by state police after allegedly firing at troopers in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A person is dead after allegedly firing gunshots at Michigan State Police Tuesday night.

It happened on Terry Street near Glendale Avenue, north of Fullerton Avenue.

Michigan State Police said helicopter Trooper 2 was on patrol when a laser light from below was being flashed into the cockpit. MSP positioned the helicopter to see where the laser light was coming from. They found it was coming from the upper level of a home.

The Detroit Regional Communications was then contacted.

Troopers responded to the scene, parking away from the home and approaching on foot.

Trooper 2 then reported shots were being fired at it from the home below.

MSP Lt. Michael Shaw said the suspect came out of the home, firing several rounds at them. The department is investigating whether the shots were fired at the helicopter, troopers or both. Troopers fired back at the suspect, who was then shot.

Emergency support teams on scene went up to the home and approached the suspect, who was still armed. A non-lethal weapon was then fired to see if the suspect would respond. When he didn't respond, they approached him and found that he was dead.

Armed suspect killed by Michigan State Police after allegedly firing at troopers

When searching the home for safety purposes, several weapons as well as ammunition were found.

The suspect's identity has not yet been released. Detectives are working to get search warrants on the home to investigate further.

Trooper 2 went to Willow Run Airport for an inspection and to see if it was hit by gunfire.

No one else, including law enforcement, was hurt. MSP says the community is safe.

"One thing that we're fortunate of is people don't realize the seriousness of firing a laser at one of our helicopters or any aircraft. If he had blinded the pilot, the pilot would've crashed into this neighborhood and it would've been a lot worse," Shaw said. "So anybody that thinks that's a joke or you're just trying to see what would happen, the potential there is bringing that aircraft down."

This story is developing and 7 Action News will provide updates as we learn more.