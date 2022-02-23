Watch
Archaeologists find 9,000-year-old shrine in Jordan desert

AP
This photo provided by Jordan Tourism Ministry shows two carved standing stones at a remote Neolithic site in Jordan’s eastern desert. A team of Jordanian and French archaeologists said Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, that it had found a roughly 9,000-year-old shrine. The ritual complex was found in a Neolithic campsite near large structures known as “desert kites," or mass traps that are believed to have been used to corral wild gazelles for slaughter. (Tourism Ministry via AP)
Posted at 9:33 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 21:33:33-05

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A team of Jordanian and French archaeologists says it has found a roughly 9,000-year-old shrine at a remote Neolithic site in Jordan’s eastern desert.

The ritual complex was discovered in a Neolithic campsite near large structures known as “desert kites." These are mass traps that are believed to have been used to corral wild gazelles for slaughter. Such traps consist of two or more long stone walls converging toward an enclosure. They are found scattered across the deserts of the Middle East.

A Jordanian archaeologist and co-director of the project said Tuesday that the discovery is unique, in part because the site was well preserved.

