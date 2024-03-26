Another player in Michigan wins Lucky for Life drawing

LANSING, Mich. — For the 2nd time in 3 days, a Michigan Lottery player is taking home thousands after playing their Lucky for Life game.

The ticket was bought online and matched the 5 white balls drawn Saturday.

It’s the 4th time this year and the 3rd time in March a Michigan player has taken home a Lucky For Life prize. Two of those have gone unclaimed as of yet, the other was claimed by a woman in Escanaba.

The winner has 1 year from Saturday, March 23 to claim their prize and can choose either 20 yearly payments of $25K or a one-time lump sum of $390K.