Ann Arbor Police investigating sexual assault that occurred on golf course near The Big House

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — University of Michigan students received a crime alert on Sunday morning. It was informing them that Ann Arbor Police is investigating a sexual assault that happened in the parking lot of a private golf course right next to The Big House.

“It was definitely scary to get that email, definitely a little shocking to see something like that in writing,” said student Lys Goldman.

According to police, a woman was sexually assaulted by two men at around 10 pm Saturday night. During that time, the football game between Purdue and Michigan was going on.

Lys Goldman was at Saturday game. “Just a little bit scary to know that that happened and me and a lot of people I knew, a lot of my friends had been in the area earlier in the same day as well,” said Goldman.

Police say the victim was walking to her car that was parked at the Ann Arbor Golf and Outing Club on East Stadium Boulevard. The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security sent a few safety reminders that could help protect students.

• Trust your intuition. If a particular situation makes you feel uncomfortable or unsafe, choose an alternative.

• If you see something, say something. Report suspicious behavior. Call 911

• Avoid providing building access to people you do not know or anybody who makes you feel unsafe.

• Walk with a trusted friend or co-worker when possible.

Lys Goldman says she and her friends try to follow those safety tips as much as possible. “I do look through that, read it especially after something like this,” said Goldman.

“I think it’s helpful for them to get that information out.” Goldman’s friend Rehka Leonard shares similar thoughts. “My friends and I are very cautious about walking home together and making sure everyone’s safe and not leaving each other alone if we go out late a night,” said Leonard.

If you have any information that will help police catch the two suspects in this case, contact Ann Arbor Police or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.