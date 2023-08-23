An increase in crashes across Michigan could be affecting insurance rates

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an alarming increase in the number of crashes on our roads.

It's not only putting people's lives at risk, but it's also making insurance rates go up.

According to newly-released numbers from the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center, Michigan has seen an increase in several crash statistics.

Last year, there was a 4% increase in overall crashes, a 28% increase in work zone crashes, a 15% increase in deadly work zone crashes, and a 4% increase in deadly motorcycle crashes.

In all, 1,100 Michiganders lost their lives in traffic crashes in 2022, up 15% from 2018.

“Nationwide and in Michigan, what we saw is an increase both in the frequency of the number of automobile accidents and in the severity of those accidents as well," Anita Fox, the director of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services, said.

Fox said the high number of crashes can impact even the best of drivers when it comes to paying insurance.

“Insurances companies kinda have to take a look at the whole market, and figure out how they are going to make their rates based on what the expected expenses and costs are for the following premium year," Fox said. "So all of that gets put back into and spread across all drivers, and then gets individualized depending on factors that may impact your personal information.”

That being said, a new report from Market Watch showed Michigan has some of the highest auto insurance costs in the country.

The highest average full-coverage is costing drivers around $3,700 per year, according to the report.

“Compared to what other people paying I am seeing in other places I think we have the highest, like out of the whole country, so I think a lot of people are paying half," Carlo Lyons from Detroit told us. "I mean I am paying double what they paying right now so I think that is real hard.”

Fox said to keep your rates down, put in the work and shop around for car insurance. You can choose different levels of insurance that fits into your budget, and keep a clean driving record.