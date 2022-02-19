Watch
Wright family, activists see injustice in Potter's sentence

FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands with defense attorney Earl Gray, as the verdict is read Dec.,23, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn.Data show it's rare for police officers to be convicted of on-duty killings. But three recent convictions of police officers in Minnesota have some people wondering whether that's changing. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)
Kim Potter
Posted at 4:39 PM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 16:39:08-05

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The issue of race was barely brought up during the trial of Kim Potter. But Daunte Wright's family members and activists say the case has always been about race and that this was evident when Potter was sentenced to two years in prison.

Potter had faced a presumptive sentence of just over seven years for first-degree manslaughter. The former Brooklyn Center officer has said she mistook her handgun for her Taser when she shot Wright.

But some say her two-year sentence was too lenient, and that it shows the justice system treats Black and white people differently.

