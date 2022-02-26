Watch
Trayvon Martin's mother: 'Don't give up' fight for justice

Bebeto Matthews/AP
Rev. Al Sharpton, third from left, president of the National Action Network (NAN), and Mayor Eric Adams, far right, stand next to Sybrina Fulton, center, the mother of Trayvon Martin, as she address a rally commemorating the 10th anniversary of her son's killing, Saturday Feb. 26, 2022, at NAN's Harlem headquarters in New York. "Today is a bittersweet day," said Fulton, who with her family created the Trayvon Martin Foundation to raise awareness of gun violence. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Posted at 4:03 PM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 16:03:11-05

NEW YORK (AP) — The mother of Trayvon Martin is marking the 10th anniversary of her son’s death by thanking those who sought justice for her family and urging them to continue to fight.

Sybrina Fulton attended Saturday's meeting of the National Action Network, the civil rights organization founded by the Rev. Al Sharpton in New York City. Her son was 17 when he was shot and killed in Sanford, Florida in 2012 while walking back from a store.

The shooter, George Zimmerman, confronted the teenager after telling authorities he looked suspicious. The shooting refocused attention on race and justice in the United States. Zimmerman was acquitted of second-degree murder in 2013.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
