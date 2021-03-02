Menu

No charges after klan flag hangs next to Black family's home

Clarence Tabb Jr./AP
JeDonna Matthews Dinges, the victim of the hate attack, gives her remarks during the rally at St. Ambrose Church, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 in Grosse Pointe Park, Mich., following a white resident's display of a Ku Klux Klan flag in a side window facing her home. Dinges said the klan flag was hanging next door in a window directly across from her dining room. The incident occurred two weeks ago. (Clarence Tabb, Jr./Detroit News via AP)
Posted at 3:55 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 15:55:43-05

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (AP) — No charges will be filed against a suburban Detroit man who displayed a Ku Klux Klan flag in his window next to the home of a Black family.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy says the incident in Grosse Pointe Park was “horrible” but doesn't count as ethnic intimidation under Michigan law.

Worthy says the law requires physical contact, property damage or threats.

JeDonna Dinges says the flag was hanging next door in a window directly across from her dining room.

The flag was removed after police with large cloths visited the home and made a switch.

The city manager told the Detroit Free Press that the man’s girlfriend claimed they couldn’t afford a curtain.

