Examining a U of M report on anti-Asian hate incidents during the COVID-19 pandemic

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront report we're looking at the findings of a University of Michigan report on anti-Asian hate incidents that occurred in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joining us to talk about it is Dr. Melissa Borja with the Virulent Hate Project at the U of M.

"We found that there are many forms of anti-Asian racism that took place as early as January 2020 all throughout the pandemic," Borja says. "There is a lot of conversation in the current moment about hate crimes, but the reality is that Asian Americans experience a wide variety of forms of racism, and all of them did harm all across the country and all ethnic groups were affected and all age groups were affected. So this is a pervasive problem and this is why many Asian Americans are feeling concerned about going about their daily lives."