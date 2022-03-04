Watch
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid

Timothy D. Easley/AP
Former Louisville Police Officer Brett Hankison, center, awaits the jury's verdict in his wanton endangerment trial, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. The jury cleared Hankison of charges that he endangered neighbors when he fired shots into an apartment during the 2020 drug raid that ended with Breonna Taylor’s death. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)
Posted at 10:31 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 22:31:05-05

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky jury has cleared a former police officer who fired shots during the 2020 drug raid that ended with Breonna Taylor’s death.

The jury on Thursday found Brett Hankison not guilty of endangering neighbors when he fired through sliding-glass side doors and a window of Taylor’s apartment. The panel deliberated about three hours before delivering its verdict.

None of the officers involved in the raid were charged with Taylor’s death, and Hankison did not fire any of the bullets that killed the 26-year-old Black woman.

A federal investigation into the shooting is ongoing, including a look at whether any officers violated Taylor’s civil rights.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
