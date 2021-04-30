DOJ reportedly to file federal civil rights violations on cops charged in Floyd's death

According to The Minneapolis Star-Tribune and KSTP, the Justice Department is planning to charge Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao for violating federal civil rights.

The Star-Tribune also reported prosecutors plan to charge Chauvin in connection to the violent arrest of a 14-year-old boy in 2017.

In that case, Chauvin and a partner officer were in the process of attempting to arrest a 14-year-old after responding to a domestic call when Chauvin hit the teen with a flashlight multiple times before applying a neck restraint with his knee until the 14-year-old lost consciousness.

Chauvin's murder trial was the first Minnesota criminal trial to be broadcast live on television.

It won't be the last.

Some in the Minnesota legal system were apprehensive about allowing the live broadcast of Chauvin's trial over the killing of George Floyd.

Still, the video feed had no major problems and bolstered the public's understanding of the trial.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that a spokesperson for the Hennepin County court system said an order from Judge Peter Cahill to allow the live broadcast will still apply to the August trial of the other three former Minneapolis officers charged in Floyd's death, Lane, Kueng, and Thao.

Cahill said the trial would be broadcasted live because of intense global interest in the case and due to limited space in the courthouse due to the pandemic.