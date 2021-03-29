Menu

Watch
NewsAmerica in Crisis

Actions

Appellate court arguments set for Charleston church shooter

items.[0].image.alt
David Goldman/AP
Emanuel AME Church stands in the background as a mourner visits a sidewalk memorial in memory of the shooting victims Saturday, June 20, 2015, in Charleston, S.C. The current brick Gothic revival edifice, completed in 1891 to replace an earlier building heavily damaged in an earthquake, was a mandatory stop for the likes of Booker T. Washington and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Still, Emanuel was not just a church for the black community. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Charleston Shooting Attack on Mother Emanuel
Posted at 2:27 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 14:27:28-04

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Attorneys for the man sentenced to federal death row for the racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation are set to formally argue that his conviction and death sentence should be overturned.

Federal court records show oral arguments have been set for May 25 before the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in the case of Dylann Roof.

In 2017, Roof became the first person in the U.S. sentenced to death for a federal hate crime.

Authorities have said the self-avowed white supremacist opened fire during the closing prayer of a 2015 Bible study session at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, raining down dozens of bullets on those assembled.

Roof filed his appeal in 2017.

According to The Associated Press, Roof could file a 2255 appeal if his direct appeal to the 4th Circut is unsuccessful.

Roof could also petition the U.S. Supreme Court or seek a presidential pardon, the AP reported.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time