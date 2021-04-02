Agency might release video of Chicago police shooting of boy

CHICAGO (AP) — The agency that investigates Chicago police shootings says it is trying to figure out a way to legally release a body camera video of an officer fatally shooting a 13-year-old earlier this week.

Ephrain Eaddy, a spokesman for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, said in a statement late Thursday that the agency is "making every effort and researching all legal avenues" that would allow for the public release of all video that might have captured the early Monday shooting of Adam Toledo.

Police say an officer responding to a report about possible gunshots opened fire on the teen during a chase, killing him.

Authorities say a gun was recovered after the shooting.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted that the video should be released publically as quickly as possible.

The department did not say whether or not the gun found had been fired or the teen was holding it during the chase, The Associated Press reported.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was placed on administrative leave, The AP reported.