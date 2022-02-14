Ambassador Bridge reopens: 6-day blockade ends peacefully

(WXYZ) — The Ambassador Bridge is once again bustling with traffic after being closed for six days.

Widespread protests over Canada's vaccine mandate led to the closure of the country's busiest land border.

But the six-day blockade has now ended peacefully according to Canadian officials.

"We understand that this has had an impact both locally, nationally, and internationally," Windsor Police Chief Pamela Mizuno said.

On Friday, a judge granted an injunction that made it possible for police to clear out protesters.

Mizuno says her officers arrested roughly 30 of them, seized 5 vehicles, and towed 7 others.

"There has been no incidence of violence, no injuries and that is something we are extremely proud of as a police service," Mizuno said.

While the bridge may be back open, the vaccine mandate is still in place.

"We are going to have officers in the area who are going to continue to monitor the situation and we will deal with any issues that arise as they come on."

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released this statement Monday morning.

“This is a win for Michigan’s working families who are just trying to do their jobs and for businesses who can get back to shipping their products and produce. It’s time to get traffic and trade moving across North America’s busiest land border crossing again. I will always stand with every hardworking Michigander and do whatever it takes to ensure that our businesses can keep humming along.

“I want to thank the unified coalition of business leaders and organizations representing working men and women on both sides of the border for coming together to get this resolved. And I appreciate the U.S. and Canadian governments for hearing Michigan’s concerns loud and clear and stepping up to reopen the bridge. We will all continue closely monitoring the situation to ensure that traffic safely and swiftly moves across the Ambassador Bridge.

“It’s important to ensure that this does not happen again. I will work to protect the economic freedom and well-being of families and businesses in Michigan. We’ve made incredible progress to grow Michigan’s economy together, adding 220,000 jobs year over year. I know we can keep this momentum going, create good-paying jobs, and lower costs to help families and businesses thrive.”