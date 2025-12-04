Ambassador Bridge rates going up in 2026; here's how much it will cost

(WXYZ) — The toll for using the Ambassador Bridge is increasing in 2026, according to a new document posted on the bridge's website.

According to the document, prices for passenger vehicles will increase $1 U.S. or $2 CAD. Effective Jan. 1, 2026, it will cost $10 for cars, buses or motorcycles with cash, credit card, premier or EZ pass. It will be $14 CAD.

Cars, buses and motorcycles with trailers will cost $20 U.S. or $28 CAD. Prices also increased over the past couple of years.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge is also set to open in 2026. The toll rates have not yet been announced for the bridge.

Previous toll rates by year are below for passenger vehicles, vans, autos, station wagons and empty pickup trucks.

2025



$9 USD or $12 CAD

2024



$8 USD USA to Canada

$11 CAD Canada to U.S.

2023



$7 USD USA to Canada

$9.25 CAD Canada to U.S.

2022



$6 USD USA to Canada

$8 CAD Canada to U.S.

2019-2021

