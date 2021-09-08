Amazon announces new fulfillment center, additional facilities coming to Michigan

(WXYZ) — Amazon is bringing a new fulfillment center and additional operations facilities to metro Detroit and the Grand Rapids area, the company announced Wednesday.

“We’re excited to expand our investment throughout the state of Michigan with the addition of these new facilities,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment for Amazon, in a press release. “This expansion not only allows us to better serve our customers across the state, but also enables us to boost the local economy and drive more opportunities for job creation. We’re proud to have created more than 21,000 jobs so far, and look forward to our continued growth in Michigan.”

According to Amazon, the company has invested more than $6 billion in Michigan and created more than 21,000 jobs statewide.

Positions will be available at the new operations facilities. Interested applicants can visit https://hiring.amazon.com/locations/detroit-jobs#/ or www.amazon.com/grandrapidsjobs [amazon.com] to learn more.

Here’s a breakdown of the new Michigan sites from Amazon:

First Mid-Michigan Fulfillment Center: In 2022, Amazon will open its eighth Michigan fulfillment center. The facility in Delta Charter Township will create more than 500 new, full-time jobs. When completed, the fulfillment center will encompass more than 1 million square feet, allowing Amazon employees to pick, pack, and ship larger items to customers, such as bulk paper goods, sports equipment, patio furniture, and larger home goods and electronics. The facility will also house innovative technologies and energy-efficient, zero-emission power industrialized truck (PIT) equipment.

· New West Michigan Sort Center and Delivery Station: New Amazon operations will also be coming to the Grand Rapids area. A new sort center and a delivery station are planned to open in 2022 and 2023, respectively, in Gaines Township. Together, the sites will employ hundreds of people while powering Amazon’s middle mile and last mile delivery capabilities, increasing delivery efficiency for customers in Southwest Michigan.

· New Metro Detroit Delivery Station: In 2022, Amazon plans to launch its sixth metro Detroit delivery station. The site in Canton will employ more than 100 employees and create indirect job opportunities for hundreds of people through the empowerment of the Delivery Service Partner program.

Michigan Sites Now Officially Launched:

· Pontiac Robotics Fulfillment Center: Today, Amazon officially opened its Pontiac robotics fulfillment center. The new state-of-the-art facility spans 823,000 square feet in Oakland County and will employ more than 1,200 associates. Employees will work in a safe, technologically advanced environment to pick, pack, and ship customer orders such as books, laptops, and beauty products.

· Huron Charter Township XL Fulfillment Center: Amazon’s new Huron Charter Township “XL” Non-Sortable Fulfillment Center is now open for business. The facility is designed to receive, store, and package heavy or bulky items like televisions with 50-inch screens. The 750,000-square-foot facility near Romulus will employ more than 100 associates.

· Walker Delivery Station: Delivery to Southwest Michigan customers has become more efficient with the launch of Amazon’s state-of-the-art delivery station. The 112,000-square-foot station employs more than 100 associates. In addition, the new delivery station empowers the success of six small businesses via Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner Program, creating hundreds of full-time driver jobs. For independent contractors who want the flexibility to be their own boss and make their own schedule, there are also driver opportunities for Amazon Flex participants.

