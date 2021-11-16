Watch
News

Actions

AAA reminds drivers to inspect their vehicles before hitting the road for holiday travel

items.[0].image.alt
John Locher/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, April 22, 2021, file photo, cars wait at a red light during rush hour at the Las Vegas Strip, in Las Vegas. The trade association representing most major automakers is offering guidelines for manufacturers to advertise partially automated driving systems and make sure drivers are paying attention while using them. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation says its members support the voluntary principles. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Highway cars driving
Posted at 8:32 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 08:32:22-05

(WXYZ) — With Thanksgiving travel expected to make a massive rebound this year, AAA is reminding drivers to make sure they check out their vehicle before they begin their road trip.

In Michigan, AAA predicts about 1.6 million people will travel, a 14% increase from last year, but about 7% below pre-pandemic levels. Of those, 1.4 million will be hitting the road.

So, AAA recommends the top five items that should be on an auto checklist.

They are:

  • Tires
  • Battery
  • Brakes
  • Fluids
  • Wiper blades

Tires are the most important, AAA said, ranging from a simple flat to a dangerous blowout. You'll want to check your tire inflation pressure and your tread depth.

Next is the battery. Changes in temperature can take a toll on the battery.

Symptoms of a dying battery include:

  • Car hesitates or slowly cranks when you’re trying to start it
  • A grinding, clicking or buzzing sound when you turn the ignition
  • Dim headlights, especially when your car is idling
  • The battery warning light is illuminated
  • Corrosion, cracks or bulges on your battery
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time