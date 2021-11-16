AAA reminds drivers to inspect their vehicles before hitting the road for holiday travel

(WXYZ) — With Thanksgiving travel expected to make a massive rebound this year, AAA is reminding drivers to make sure they check out their vehicle before they begin their road trip.
In Michigan, AAA predicts about 1.6 million people will travel, a 14% increase from last year, but about 7% below pre-pandemic levels. Of those, 1.4 million will be hitting the road.
So, AAA recommends the top five items that should be on an auto checklist.
They are:
- Tires
- Battery
- Brakes
- Fluids
- Wiper blades
Tires are the most important, AAA said, ranging from a simple flat to a dangerous blowout. You'll want to check your tire inflation pressure and your tread depth.
Next is the battery. Changes in temperature can take a toll on the battery.
Symptoms of a dying battery include:
- Car hesitates or slowly cranks when you’re trying to start it
- A grinding, clicking or buzzing sound when you turn the ignition
- Dim headlights, especially when your car is idling
- The battery warning light is illuminated
- Corrosion, cracks or bulges on your battery